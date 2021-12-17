Brooklyn Nets Make Major Decision on Kyrie Irving Amid Vaccination Drama

Kyrie Irving is returning to the Brooklyn Nets. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Nets are bringing back the All-Star guard for games outside of New York. This comes as Irving refuses to get the COVID-19 vaccine as it’s part of the New York City mandates. Wojnarowski says the issues going on with the Nets, including injuries and players lost to health and safety protocols, are one of the reasons they are bringing Irving back.

Irving is allowed to practice at the home facility per government rules, and the Nets agreed with Irving on a plan that would allow him to return to play. For that to happen, Irving would have to test negative five successive days. The earliest Irving can return is on Dec. 23 when the Nets take on the Portland Trailblazers. The Nets have 27 games remaining that are on the road.

“The financial consequences, I know I do not want to even do that,” Irving said in an Instagram feed in October, per ESPN. “But it is reality that in order to be in New York City, in order to be on a team, I have to be vaccinated. I chose to be unvaccinated, and that was my choice, and I would ask you all to just respect that choice.

“I am going to just continue to stay in shape, be ready to play, be ready to rock out with my teammates and just be part of this whole thing. This is not a political thing; this is not about the NBA, not about any organization. This is about my life and what I am choosing to do.” If Irving didn’t play in any games this season, he could have lost over $17 million. He signed with the Nets in 2019 after spending two years with the Boston Celtics. He began his NBA career in 2011 after being drafted No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“You got to make these convictions yourself,” Irving said in the Instagram feed. “‘Yo, you are going to lose out on money; you are going to lose out on this.’ So what. It is not about the money, baby. It is about choosing what is best for you.” Irving is a seven-time NBA All-Star who helped the Cavaliers win the NBA title in 2016.