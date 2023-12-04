Kylie Kelce's Philadelphia Eagles Jacket Auction Ends With $100K Bid From Beloved Hollywood Couple

Kylie Kelce, the wife of Philadelphia Eagles offensive line Jason Kelce, auctioned off an Eagles jacket for a large amount to a popular couple. On the New Heights podcast, There's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Star Rob McElhenney spoke to Jason and Travis Kelce about being outbid for a limited edition autograph Eagles letterman jacket in an auction benefiting the team's Autism Foundation. He said that the person who was outbidding him was his wife and co-star Kaitlin Olson.

"I couldn't believe that someone was immediately jumping on every time I bid, and so my final bid was going to be representing my favorite player on the Eagles, 62. [$62,000], I thought that was a good number," McElhenney said, per PEOPLE. And then I got a text from somebody I know who said, 'I've been the one bidding against you, bozo.' And it did not even cross my mind that this was a possibility, and it turned out I live with this person."

Olson responded: "Okay, we live in the same house. This is a foundation that is important to both of us. The jacket looks great on your wife. It's clearly for women. I want it. He mentions nothing about it. I'm like, 'What are you doing?'" Olson added that she found out McElhenney was bidding on the jacket through social media. "I find out on X how much he's bidding," she said. "And from Jason Kelce that he's crashing the site. I'm like, 'No, no, no, I'm crashing the site.'"

The couple put in an "even" donation of $100,000 for the jacket. But Olson jokingly said, I win, basically. I win. I win. I won the jacket for sure. He will not be wearing the jacket ever." The jacket costs around $400 and is made by Mitchell & Ness which is based in Philadelphia. It's inspired by the late Princess Diana who wore the jacket multiple times, including on the cover of PEOPLE magazine in 1994.

Kylie, who has been married to Jason since 2018, recently had to set the record straight on recent comments she made about Taylor Swift who is dating Travis. Kylie responded to a tabloid headline that she was "trying to avoid the Taylor Swift spotlight," quoting her as saying that it wasn't her "cup of tea."

"Go watch that video," she said in a Nov. 22 TikTok video (per E! News). "I said it's not my cup of tea to have attention on me. I didn't say that. That seems like a stretch to me. You're reaching!"