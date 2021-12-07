Kyle Rittenhouse Blasts LeBron James, Drops F-Bomb on Lakers Star

Kyle Rittenhouse had some interesting things to say about LeBron James. The 18-year-old, who was acquitted in the shooting of three men during a night of unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year, appeared on The Blaze TV’s You Are Here show and blasted James for throwing shade at him during the trial. The Los Angeles Lakers star mocked Rittenhouse after giving an emotional testimony on the stand last month.

“I liked LeBron,” Rittenhouse said, per TMZ Sports. “And, then I’m like, ‘You know what, f— you, LeBron. I was a Lakers fan too before he said that. I was really pissed off that he said that.” James called out Rittenhouse after seeing him crying during his testimony, accusing him of eating “some lemon heads” before heading to court that day.

What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/LKwYssIUmD — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 11, 2021

Rittenhouse armed himself with a AR 15-style rifle on the night of unrest in Kenosha, which was sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man who was left paralyzed after an encounter with a White officer. Rittenhouse, who lives in Illinois, said he was in Kenosha to act as a medic and help protect private property. As the night went on Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and injured Gaige Grosskreutz, then 26, saying that he was acting in self-defense.

“He has a huge sense of relief for what the jury did to him today. He wishes none of this would have ever happened, but as he said when he testified, he did not start this,” said Rittenhouse’s defense attorney Mark Richards, speaking to reporters after the verdict was announced, per NPR. “To say that we’re relieved would be a gross misunderstatement.”

Huber’s parents, Karen Boom and John Huber were not happy with the decision. “Today’s verdict means there is no accountability for the person who murdered our son. It sends the unacceptable message that armed civilians can show up in any town, incite violence, and then use the danger they have created to justify shooting people in the street,” they said.

President Joe Biden also weighed in on the case, saying the verdict “will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included,” but that “we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken.”