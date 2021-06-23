Kobe Bryant's Wife Vanessa and Other Helicopter Crash Victims' Families Settle Wrongful Death Lawsuit

✖

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa and the families of the other victims involved in the January 2020 helicopter crash have reached a confidential settlement with the company that operated the helicopter in their wrongful death lawsuit. Each party filed "joint notice of settlement and joint request to vacate discovery deadlines" documents with the court on Tuesday, according to ABC7.

"Plaintiffs and Defendants jointly report that they have agreed to settle their claims in the above-entitled action," the documents state. Details of the settlement haven't been revealed. The settlement still needs to be approved by the court. Bryant filed the wrongful death lawsuit against Island Express Helicopters for the crash that killed the Lakers player as well as his daughter Gianna Bryant, her friend and teammate Alyssa Altobelli, John Altobelli, and Keri Altobelli; Payton Chester and Sarah Chester; Christina Mauser, and helicopter pilot Ara Zobayan. The suit also names the pilot's estate as one of the defendants.

Sadly, there could be another lawsuit on the way coming from the Bryant family. Vanessa Bryant previously called out Nike for the premature sale of their Mambacita shoe. "This is a shoe I worked on in honor of my daughter, Gianna. It was going to be called the MAMBACITA shoe as an exclusive black and white colorway on her daddy’s shoes," she wrote on Instagram. "The MAMBACITA shoes are NOT approved for sale. I wanted it to be sold to honor my daughter with ALL of the proceeds benefitting our [Mambacita Sports Foundation] but I did not re-sign the Nike contract and decided not to sell these shoes," she continued, before adding "Nike has not sent any of these pairs to me and my girls. I do not know how someone else has their hands on their shoes I designed in honor of my daughter Gigi and we don't."

The past holiday certainly served as a reminder of the family's loss. Vanessa Bryant shared a photo of her late husband posing with all of their children on Father's Day. "To the best girl dad~ Happy Father’s Day, Papi. We love you forever and always, always and forever. Love you always, Nani, Gigi, B.B, Koko and VB," she captioned the heartfelt post.