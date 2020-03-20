Kobe Bryant Fans Flocking to Widow Vanessa’s Latest Instagram Post Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Vanessa Bryant’s latest Instagram post has moved a lot of Kobe Bryant fans. The NBA superstar was killed in a helicopter crash outside Calabasas, California on Jan. 26. Since then, his widow has posted periodically to social media during her time of grief. She also gave a show-stopping speech at the celebration of life held in his honor in February.

The photo showed Bryant and her three daughters in front a mural of her late husband and daughter, Gianna, who was also killed in the crash. In the caption, she posted the lyrics to Nat King Cole’s “Smile.” The optimistic ballad includes the line “If you smile through your fear and sorrow, smile and maybe tomorrow, you’ll see the sun come shining through for you.”

Amid the ongoing concerns about coronavirus, which has impacted a number of aspects to day-to-day life, fans were quick to flock to her comments to offer her their support.

“Your strength is inspiring and helping so many people,” wrote reality star Cameran Eubanks.

“God bless your beautiful family,” added Bella Falconi. “I can’t even imagine the pain you are going through but the Holly Spirit will keep fulfilling you and your family with strength and peace.”

“I love you guys. Kobe would be immensely proud if you, Vanessa,” replied another. “You are strong beyond measure.”

“No words. Just love,” added yet another.

“Beautiful girls, love you all. Natalia is tall like daddy and gorgeous like mommy. Stay strong my sweet girls!”

“Such a beautiful photo of your family!”

“God bless you and your beautiful daughters Vanessa,” wrote designer Winonah de Jong. “Stay strong.”

Euphoria star Zendaya offered her on-brand greeting of three black hearts.

“I love to see yall smile,” wrote influencer Nino Brown. “Even though it’s been some things that made it hard for u to smile! Strength overpowered pain.”

“Still the best team,” added author Laura Govan.

“So beautiful and such beautiful words.”

“Sending all the love.”