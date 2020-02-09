Kobe Bryant: Stephen Jackson Calls Gayle King ‘Deada— Wrong’ for Controversial Interview, Blasts Oprah Winfrey

Snoop Dogg has been calling out Gayle King for her interview with Lisa Leslie in which she asked about rape allegations against the late Kobe Bryant. The rapper has received criticism from many due to his comments, but former NBA player Stephen Jackson just voiced his support. He released a video on Instagram to defend Dogg while also calling out both King and Oprah Winfrey.

“My brother just touched on it, I’m gonna touch on it too,” Jackson said. “We are not going to take any Kobe slander. No disrespect, no nothing on Kobe’s name. So you can hang it up.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

As Jackson continued to explain, continuing to “play with Kobe’s name” would result in being run out of town or being boycotted. He also said that “we ain’t belittling our own race to be successful” in reference to King’s interview.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephen Jackson Sr. (@_stak5_) on Feb 6, 2020 at 10:07am PST

Jackson further discussed this now-infamous interview by saying that King was “dead-a— wrong” for her questions about Bryant and the allegations. He said that everyone was on her due to belittling her own people.

“Yea it’s a new day. We ain’t going. We all got s— in our life we ain’t proud of but u never use someone ups and downs against them to make u look good. That’s weak as hell,” Jackson wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. He also included the raised fist emoji in different colors, which he explained as being in support of every race.

The interview conducted by King was not the only controversial moment mentioned by Jackson during his Instagram video. He also called out Winfrey for her defense of King, as well as not discussing the sexual assault and rape allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

Finally, Jackson called out Winfrey for not speaking about her “spiritual healer who is in jail for sex crimes.” This references Joao de Deus, a Brazilian spiritual healer who was also known as “John of God.”

The 77-year-old Joao de Deus was sentenced to 19 years and four months for four rapes of different women. He is also facing additional cases related to 10 sex crimes, per ABC News.

Following the accusations becoming public knowledge, Winfrey issued a statement. She said that she sympathized with the alleged victims and hoped that they received justice.

Photo Credit: Patrick Gorski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images