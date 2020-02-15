Kobe Bryant Public Memorial: How to Get Tickets for the ‘Celebration of Life’

The public service for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna is right around the corner and the Los Angeles Lakers have released ticket information for the event which will take the place on Feb. 24 at the Staples Center. With this being a high-demand event to attend, fans are wondering how they can get tickets.

It’s going to be a little challenging but the sooner fans act, the better chance they have to get a ticket. Fans have to register for the public sale of tickets by going through a special Ticketmaster site. Registration started on Friday and it will end on Monday, Feb. 17. Fans will then be notified on Tuesday, Feb. 18 if they have been verified and whether they have granted access to participate in the public ticket released with will be on Wednesday, Feb. 19. The prices for tickets are $224 each, 2 for $224 and $24.02 each.

“Members of the public without tickets to the Celebration of Life are strongly advised by STAPLES Center and law enforcement not to come downtown near STAPLES Center or L.A. LIVE as fans without tickets will not be able to access the STAPLES Center site, L.A. Live site, or adjacent streets,” the Lakers stated.

The money from the ticket sales will go to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation which was renamed by Vanessa Bryant.

“Because there is no #24 without #2, we have updated the Mamba Sports Foundation to now be called the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation,” Vanessa wrote on Instagram. “Our mission remains the same – and stronger than ever – to provide opportunities to young people through sports. Thank you all for the outpouring of support and your kind donations to date as we carry forth Kobe and Gigi’s legacy.. We hope to empower young athletes in a world they left us all to help shape.”

Kobe Bryant and Gianna were two of the nine victims who died in a helicopter crash outside the Los Angeles area on Jan. 26. The other seven victims were Gianna’s basketball teammates Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, Altobelli’s parents, John and Keri Altobelli, Chester’s mother, Sarah Chester, girls’ basketball coach Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan. The helicopter was heading to Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy for a tournament that Team Mamba was playing in.