Kobe Bryant: Lakers vs. Clippers Game Postponed in Wake of Los Angeles NBA Icon’s Death

The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers were set to face off on Tuesday night in a battle for the City of Angels. The game has been postponed, however, in wake of Kobe Bryant‘s death on Sunday morning. NBA fans were hoping that multiple games would be canceled in order for the players to properly mourn, and this will provide LeBron James and other prominent figures with that opportunity.

“The National Basketball Association game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Staples Center has been postponed,” the league confirmed in a statement. “The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday.”

The game will be rescheduled at a later date, but the NBA did not provide the definitive time. The Lakers will now be out of action until Friday when they host the Portland Trail Blazers. The Clippers, on the other hand, will host the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.

“Thank you, NBA,” one fan wrote in response to the news. There were several that chimed in to show their gratitude for this decision. They didn’t believe that the players would be mentally present on the court due to the recent tragic crash. Additionally, they felt that nobody in Los Angeles or the surrounding areas were prepared for this game.

“Respect. RIP to all the victims. Let this be a time of grief, not entertainment,” another user added to the conversation.”

The 41-year-old Bryant was one of nine people traveling to Thousand Oaks in a helicopter on Sunday morning when the aircraft crashed into the hills above Calabasas and burst into flames. A small brush fire prevented emergency services from reaching the area until the flames were contained.

The Los Angeles Sheriffs Department did not provide the identities of those involved in the hours following the crash. Sheriff Alex Villanueva did not want the families of those involved to learn about the deaths via TMZ.

CBS did later list all nine victims on Monday morning. John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, Ara Zobayan and Christina Mauser were listed as the other victims. Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, were both named on Sunday afternoon.

(Photo Credit: Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images)