Kobe Bryant Helicopter Pilot, Ara Zobayan, Was Always ‘Cool, Calm, Collected’

It has been a few days since the tragic helicopter crash that resulted in the deaths of all nine on board, including NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna Bryant, and the aircraft’s pilot, Ara Zobayan. Following the incident, one of Zobayan’s close friends has spoken out about the impact that the late pilot had.

“Ara was an incredible pilot, instructor pilot, charter pilot and truly a great man. He was not your typical egotistical helicopter pilot like most of us honestly are,” Zobayan’s friend Jared Joachim wrote on Facebook, according to the NY Post. “Ara was a man that always remained cool, calm and collected.”

“As more people that knew Ara open up about him, you’ll only hear words like professional, calculated and loving. He was always good for a laugh,” he continued. “The loss is not mine, but a community really. Ara impacted so many people and only in a positive way. I’m sorry that you never got to meet him. You would’ve loved him, I promise.”

Jaochim isn’t the only one who is remembering Zobayan after this tragic accident. Kylie Jenner, who revealed that she flew on a helicopter piloted by Zobayan from time to time, also wrote a tribute to him and the eight other victims of the crash.

“Rest in peace… and prayers to these families,” Jenner wrote on her Instagram Story, captioning a photo featuring all nine of the victims. “I still can’t believe this. That was the helicopter I would fly on from time to time with that pilot, Ara. He was such a nice man. Hold your loved ones close.”

Additionally, others, including those closest to them, have written tributes to Kobe and Gianna. Shaquille O’Neal, who played on the Lakers alongside Kobe, wrote a lovely tribute to his dear “brother” and “niece” on Instagram.

“There are no words to express the pain I’m going through now with this tragic and sad moment of loosing (sic) my neice (sic) Gigi & my friend, my brother, my partner in winning championships, my dude and my homie,” the athlete wrote shortly after the news was reported. “I love you and you will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW !”

On Jan. 29, O’Neal announced that he would be donating all of the proceeds from his upcoming Super Bowl festival event in Miami to the families of the helicopter crash victims and to the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation in honor of his friend.

“Together we will celebrate all those who lost their lives in Sundays tragedy,” he wrote. “RIP my brother, my friend and my homie, The Black Mamba. Until we meet again.”