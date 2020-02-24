Kobe Bryant and Gianna Celebration of Life: T-Shirts Given to Attendees by Staples Center Revealed

Los Angeles is the place to be for NBA fans as the public memorial service for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna takes place today. And for the fans who have a ticket to the Celebration of Life, they will get a t-shirt that will honor Bryant and Gianna. NBA writer Mark Medina shared a photo of what the shirt looks like. One one side, the shirt had a photo of Bryant kissing Gianna with the title “Celebration of Life” as well as “Kobe & Gianna” Bryant underneath. On the other side of the shirt, it had a couple more photos of Bryan and Gianna hugging each other.

Those attending Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s memorial are receiving this T-Shirt and this program pic.twitter.com/Jfi44r6waV — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) February 24, 2020

The Celebration of Life event begins at 10 a.m. local time. For fans who can attend the service, CBS News will be live-streaming coverage which can be seen here. Entertainment Tonight will also live-stream the service.

Staples Center is where the service is taking place, but this isn’t the first memorial for Bryant and Gianna at the home of the Los Angeles Lakers. On Jan. 31, the Lakers paid tribute to both before their first home game since the helicopter crash that took their lives as well as seven other victims. Lakers star LeBron James spoke to the fans at the end of the service and he gave an emotional speech.

“I look at this as a celebration tonight,” James said. “This is a celebration of the 20 years of the blood, the sweat, the tears, the broken down body…the determination to be as great as he could be. Tonight we celebrate the kid that came here at 18 years of age, retired at 38 and became probably the best dad that we’ve seen over the last three years. Tonight is a celebration.

“Kobe is a brother to me,” James continued. “From the time I was in high school watching him from afar, to getting in this league at 18 and watching him up close, all the battles that we had throughout my career, the one thing that we always shared was that determination to just want to win, to just want to be great. The fact that I’m here now means so much to me. I want to continue, along with my teammates, his legacy. Not only for this year, but for as long as we can play this game of basketball that we love, because that’s what Kobe Bryant would want. So in the words of Kobe Bryant, ‘Mamba out.’ But in the words of us, not forgotten. Live on, brother.”

Bryant was 41 years old while Gianna was 13. He helped the Lakers win five NBA titles from 2000-2010.