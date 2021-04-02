Kobe Bryant's Former California Home Listed on the Market for $2.6M

✖

Kobe Bryant's former California home is back on the market. According to the New York Post, the three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom house is listed less than six months after it was first sold. The asking price is $2.6 million and was first purchased by Bryant and his wife Vanessa in 2013 for $1.3 million.

Vanessa listed the home for $1.995 million on Oct. 27, 2020, nine months after Bryant and their 13-year daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash with seven other people. It was purchased for $2 million only two days after it was listed, according to the Los Angeles Times.

"This extraordinary Taylor Woodrow home showcases nearly $200, 000 in recent upgrades and is ideally located on a quiet cul de sac street," the description on the home description states on Realtor.com. "Approximately 2, 400 sq ft in size with 3 bedrooms, this estate features a charming gated entry courtyard, elegant foyer, formal dining room, and a private side courtyard with a water fountain." The description continues to say the some has "2 resort-style pools, cabanas, movie theater, fitness center, hiking trails, playgrounds, and clubhouse."

The news on Bryant's home comes when her oldest daughter, Natalia, learned she got accepted into USC. Bryant was a big USC supporter, attended football and basketball games as well as speak at classes. "Tears of joy," Vanessa wrote in the caption of the video posted on Instagram. "I’m SO happy for you Nani! I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. I am so PROUD OF YOU!! Your hard work and dedication was so worth it. You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded. I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate but I know they’re here in spirit. We love you so much!"

Bryant will be enshrined into the Basketball Hall of Fame in May after being voted in last year. There was no ceremony in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bryant will headline the 2020 class as he is considered one of the 10 best players in NBA history. He was named an All-Star 18 times and led the Los Angeles Lakers to five NBA Championships.