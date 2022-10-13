Tour Sandra Bullock's Sprawling 91-Acre San Diego Home Listed for $6 Million

Sandra Bullock has devoted much of her A-list fortune to real estate ventures. She has built an extensive portfolio, buying and selling homes in Los Angeles, New York, Austin, Georgia Tybee Island, and many other cities across the country. Dirt reported that the Oscar-winning actor owns more than 17 residential and commercial properties in the U.S., including several multimillion-dollar homes.

According to the outlet, the Virginian-born star divides her time between a lakefront mansion in Austin, Texas, a two-house hilltop compound in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, a $12 million townhouse in New York City, a Gothic Victorian mansion in New Orleans, and a multi-acre estate in Beverly Hills. Bullock has always been notoriously private about her personal life; for instance, any details about the Wyoming estate, including the date she bought it, are unknown.

The publication reports that Bullock purchased three real estate properties in the summer of 2018 through three oddly-named entities — two in Malibu within the same guard-gated community and another in Beverly Hills. She appeared to have purchased all three, without the aid of mortgages, for $16.5 million. However, Bullock has also acquired unreported real estate in Los Angeles and Malibu over the past few years. The Bullet Train star has now listed her 91-acre San Diego compound on the market for $6 million. Take a tour of the actress's massive home, courtesy of photos and information via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.