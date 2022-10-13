Tour Sandra Bullock's Sprawling 91-Acre San Diego Home Listed for $6 Million
Sandra Bullock has devoted much of her A-list fortune to real estate ventures. She has built an extensive portfolio, buying and selling homes in Los Angeles, New York, Austin, Georgia Tybee Island, and many other cities across the country. Dirt reported that the Oscar-winning actor owns more than 17 residential and commercial properties in the U.S., including several multimillion-dollar homes.
According to the outlet, the Virginian-born star divides her time between a lakefront mansion in Austin, Texas, a two-house hilltop compound in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, a $12 million townhouse in New York City, a Gothic Victorian mansion in New Orleans, and a multi-acre estate in Beverly Hills. Bullock has always been notoriously private about her personal life; for instance, any details about the Wyoming estate, including the date she bought it, are unknown.
The publication reports that Bullock purchased three real estate properties in the summer of 2018 through three oddly-named entities — two in Malibu within the same guard-gated community and another in Beverly Hills. She appeared to have purchased all three, without the aid of mortgages, for $16.5 million. However, Bullock has also acquired unreported real estate in Los Angeles and Malibu over the past few years. The Bullet Train star has now listed her 91-acre San Diego compound on the market for $6 million. Take a tour of the actress's massive home, courtesy of photos and information via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
A gorgeous property
An adobe hacienda, a detached guesthouse, lavish flower gardens, and a quaint walk-in chicken coop are some features on the actress' property, which she purchased for $2.75 million in 2009.
Queen of the hill
With 360-degree views of the surrounding landscape, the nearly 6,000-square-foot house sits atop a hill.
Rustic and contemporary
Initially constructed in 1990 and entirely renovated, this home has rustic touches with a contemporary aesthetic.
Airy and bright
High-beamed ceilings and bright white walls enhance natural light and airflow.
A gourmet kitchen
The gourmet kitchen includes high-end appliances, soapstone countertops, and an inlaid mosaic backsplash made of Italian marble.
Plenty of fireplaces
One of the home's nine fireplaces and lighted shelving are found in the modern library (not shown).
Bedroom with a private entrance
The home has four spacious bedrooms, each with an en-suite bathroom and private entrance from one of the many spacious verandas.
The main suite
The primary suite features a fireplace, a spacious lounge, a jetted tub, a steam shower, and private pool access.
The heated pool
The outdoor, heated saltwater pool offers an outdoor entertainment area with a big-screen TV and an outdoor gas fireplace.
An iron-gated central courtyard
There is also an iron-gated courtyard with a beehive, an organic avocado orchard, and several other fruit-bearing trees on the landscaped grounds.
A guesthouse and spa
In addition to a fireplace, spa, and gazebo, the guest house (not pictured) has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
Sustainable and smart
Security cameras surround the gated compound, and solar panels, a smart home system, and an electric car charging station are among the other high-tech features.
Local appeal
A rural community in proximity to San Diego, Valley Center is known for its Memorial Day Stampede Rodeo and Independence Day Western Days Festival. Many Hollywood celebrities have visited the picturesque town, including Fred Astaire, auto tycoon John Delorean, Mae West, and John Wayne.