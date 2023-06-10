Late Vogue Magazine Staple Andre Leon Talley's $1.2 Mansion Listed After Eviction Controversy

The White Plains colonial mansion where former Vogue Magazine powerhouse Andre Leon Talley lived for more than a decade has been listed for sale. PEOPLE Magazine reports that Talley's home, where he lived until he died at the age of 72 in 2022, has been listed for $1.2 million. And the house has all the trimmings one would expect from a fashion icon. Built in 1854, is located in White Plains, New York, the 3,600 square-foot property sits on over an acre of land on a street named after him on André Leon Talley Way. It's quite lavish, with the stairs in the entryway covered in a leopard-print runner — a pattern featured throughout the home also in the office and a bedroom.

The property was at the center of much debate in the final years of Talley's life. A year prior to his passing, he was in a legal battle with former CEO of Manolo Blahnik USA who alleged the former editor is $500,000 behind in rent, despite Talley's claims that he owned the mansion. The dispute came amid a falling out after a 40-year friendship, with the owners wanting Talley evicted. Per a report from Page Six, Talley shot back in his own legal complaint, claiming he and the new owners were "long-time, trusted friends" (George Malkemus and husband Anthony Yurgaitis) and that he agreed to buy the home and transfer the title once he had repaid the $1,020,000 purchase price, but they didn't keep up their end of the deal. Just a few months after Talley's death, the legal dispute was settled by attorneys.

Talley first made waves in the industry when he joined Vogue in 1983 as the magazine's fashion news director and eventually made history as the first Black man to hold the position, and became editor-in-chief Anna Wintour's second in command — a position he held for nearly a decade before he migrated to Paris for W magazine, a publication he worked with earlier in his career. He remained close with Wintour, but the two would later become estranged.

Wintour eulogized Talley on Vogue's website after his death, writing: "The loss of André is felt by so many of us today: the designers he enthusiastically cheered on every season, and who loved him for it; the generations he inspired to work in the industry, seeing a figure who broke boundaries while never forgetting where he started from; those who knew fashion, and Vogue, simply because of him; and, not forgetting, the multitude of colleagues over the years who were consistently buoyed by every new discovery of André's, which he would discuss loudly, and volubly — no one could make people more excited about the most seemingly insignificant fashion details than him. Even his stream of colorful faxes and emails were a highly anticipated event, something we all looked forward to.