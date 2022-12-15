Peek Inside Doris Day's Charming $5.7M Ranch-Style California Home

Doris Day sang about almost every topic imaginable, including Christmas. Surprisingly though, she spent the last years of her life living in an area of California where people do not usually see snow. The "Christmas Song" singer and her pets lived in a charming ranch-style estate in Carmel, California. The bright yellow home was listed at $7.4 million after Day died in 2019 but sold for $5.7 million. Thanks to photos from TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, we can get a good look at the home, which matched the cheery on-screen image that made Day so beloved in Hollywood.

During Day's career, she recorded several Christmas songs and had a big hit in 1964 with The Doris Day Christmas Album. The record included such beloved classics as "Silver Bells," "I'll Be Home For Christmas," "Winter Wonderland," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," and "White Christmas." She also recorded "The Christmas Song" in 1947 and again for her Christmas Album. Day's Christmas songs made up only a small part of her career though, as she recorded over 650 songs between 1947 and 1967.

Day was one of the most popular Hollywood stars of the 1950s and 1960s until her retirement from movies in 1968. She also starred in her own sitcom, The Doris Day Show, which ran from 1968 to 1973. She spent the rest of her life as a tireless supporter of animal rights. The proceeds from the sale of her Carmel house went to the Doris Day Animal Foundation. Scroll on for a tour of the house she called home for the last 40 years of her life.

