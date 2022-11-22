Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia Targeted by Frightening Stalker

Natalia Bryant went straight to court on Monday to get a restraining order against a stalker with a criminal history. According to TMZ Sports. The daughter of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant says the stalker, named Dwayne Kemp attempted to contact her two years ago when he was 30 and she was 17, according to court documents. Natalia Bryant said Kemp believes that they have a romantic relationship despite never having any contact with him.

Kemp reportedly showed up at Bryant's sorority house at USC, showed up at one of her classes and was roaming the building. Documents also stated that Kemp is in the process of at least buying one gun and the sale is imminent. Kemp is a reported gun enthusiast who has been arrested and/or convicted of at least four crimes.

Bryant also said that Kemp once sent her a DM with an image of Kobe and wrote, "Thankful For Him Birthing You, Hopefully We Can Birth Him… 'Kobe.'" The documents also stated Kemp had hopes of having "a Kobe-like child together." Bryant wants Kemp to stay at least 200 yards away from her, her school, her job, her sorority house, her car and her home. According to ABC 7 in Los Angeles, a hearing is set for Dec. 14.

Bryant started at USC in 2021 and is pursuing a film degree. When speaking with Entertainment Tonight earlier this year, talk about how she's enjoying college life. "I'm loving everything," Bryant said. "I feel like this whole year flew by so fast. It was everything I expected and honestly more. It was just everything, so I'm so happy to be with everybody that I like. I've just loved everyone that I've met."

Bryant also revealed how she enjoys rooming with Euphoria star Storm Reid. "I'm loving being able to room with each other," Bryant said, adding that she's "a huge fan" of the HBO series. When asked about having insider information on the show, Bryant said, "I don't have any tea, sorry. ... I'm mind blown every episode, so I'm excited to see what happens next season." Bryant is the oldest child of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant. She has two younger sisters — Bianka, 5, and Capri 3. Her sister, Giana, died at the age of 13 in the same 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe.