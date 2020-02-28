Kobe Bryant: Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea Pays Tribute to Lakers Icon With Old School Look

Kobe Bryant continues to be mourned by fans all over the world one month after his death. And one of his biggest fans, Red Hot Chili Peppers founding member Flea, just showed how he’s paying tribute to the Los Angeles Lakers legend. Flea was recently seen at a Lakers game wearing a long-sleeve shirt showing a mural of Bryant. On the top of the shirt, the words “Rest in Peace” were written in black with purple outlines, giving it a 1990s retro look.

Earlier this week, Flea took to Instagram to show his love for Bryant and his 13-year old daughter Gianna as they both died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

“The outpouring of love yesterday for Kobe, his beautiful little girl Gianna and the other beautiful people lost, was powerful,” he wrote. It’s tripped me out, how in the days after his death the quantity of people who texted me letting me know they were in tears, shocked and saddened. This includes many friends who expressed dislike for Kobe while he was alive, for a variety of reasons.

Flea went on to express his love for Bryant when he on the court. He said: “He was often in a place beyond thought, in the zone, lost in the moment, completely in the present, and fully in his spirit.” In those moments, we saw what it is to be enlightened. Like what a monk who sits in a Himalayan cave all his life seeks.”

Flea continued: “Whether you liked him or not, we all yearn to be completely in the moment. It is a natural human thing, and our only possibility of true happiness, whether or not it is a conscious thought. We saw it, and we felt it. And it crossed through every human barrier. I loved him.”

Flea, 57, is a longtime Lakers fan who got a chance to see Bryant up close and personal. Bryant played for the Lakers from 1996-2016 and helped the team win five NBA championships from 2000-2010. Bryant was named NBA Finals MVP twice and he won the NBA MVP award in 2008. He was also named to the All-Star Game 18 times and was named All-Star MVP four times.