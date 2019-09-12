Kobe Bryant Fires Back After Shaming Girl for Missing Basketball Game Over Dance Recital

NBA legend Kobe Bryant had to set the record straight when it comes to “shaming” a girl for missing a basketball game for a dance recital two years ago. This all started when Bryant shared a photo of his AAU basketball team, the Mambas, beating a team 115-27. It was big because they lost to the same team 22-21 two years prior. The former Los Angeles Laker also shared a trophy the team won for finishing fourth place in 2017 as well as a team photo. And that’s when the “shamming” began.

“Here’s our fourth place ‘winners’ picture [laughing out loud] six of the kids in the picture stayed with me and worked every single day to get better and continue to work to this day,” Bryant wrote. “The 7th player (not in pic) missed this game for a dance recital so that should tell you where her focus was at this time, meaning she enjoyed dance more than ball which is fine. Now? She eats, sleeps and breathes the game.

“So from this original group of 7 we have added a player TWO years YOUNGER (6th grade now), a player who’s team in our area folded and a player who’s family moved here from Tennessee. The beauty of coaching is growing the players from the ground up. That journey continues.”

When Bryant said that about the girl missing the game for a dance recital, fans started to go after him.

“Imagine being in 8th grade and getting roasted by Kobe,” wrote one follower, via PEOPLE while another added, “[Laughing out loud] Kobe throwing shade at a little girl.”

“He ain’t holding back on that one girl who went to that recital,” one fan said.

Bryant responded to one fan, “That wasn’t shade. She enjoyed dancing more than hooping at that time and there’s nothing wrong with that. Just pointing out that ball wasn’t the primary focus. Now? She LOVES basketball.”

Bryant also went to Twitter to explain that his comment wasn’t meant to be negative.

“I was just explaining why she wasn’t in the pic. Most of my kids on the team played and still play other sports including my daughter so it’s all love. Don’t misunderstand the message.”

Bryant retired from the NBA in 2016 and since then he has been coaching both of his daughters, Natalia and Gianna, in AAU basketball. It seems like he’s having a lot of fun coaching. Maybe someday, the Lakers will give him a call.