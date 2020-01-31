Fans Flock to Kobe Bryant’s Final Tweet Before His Death

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Sunday along with his 13-year old daughter Gianna and seven others, including the pilot. The night before the crash, Bryant sent out one final tweet and a message to LeBron James. On Saturday night, James passed Bryant on the all-time scoring list and is now No. 3 on the list only behind Karl Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

“Man I love you big bro,” James said in an Instagram post when talking about Bryant. “My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation and it’s my responsibility to put this s3 on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!!”

Here’s a look at fans reacting to Bryant’s final tweet.

This what everyone was feeling when reading the tweet. The death of Bryant shook the entire sports and entertainment world as he still had his whole life ahead of him, despite retiring from the NBA back in 2016.

Another Twitter user paid tribute to Bryant by calling him one of the greatest, sharing a quick video. There’s no doubt that Bryant is a legend of the game as he led the Lakers to five NBA championships and was named to the All-Star team 18 times.

This is a difficult video to watch as Bryant and Gianna are seen working out together. Gianna had dreams of playing basketball for the University of Connecticut and looked like she was going to do just that based on the way she performed in this video.

The 2020 decade just started but the loss of Bryant might be the biggest death in the next 10 years when it comes to celebrities or athletes. He made a huge impact on the sports and entertainment world and a number of his former teammates, current NBA players, and movie stars continue to mourn the loss.

Along with being rivals on the court. Kobe and LeBron were teammates during the 2012 Summer Olympics. The duo helped Team USA win the gold medal and their bond continued to grow as the years passed by.

Members of Bryant’s Mamba Academy paid tribute to the Lakers legend, Gianna and the seven other victims in the helicopter crash by taking a knee. Bryant might be gone, but his legacy will live on through his academy.