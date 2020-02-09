Kobe Bryant Fans Want an ESPN ’30 for 30′ Special About Him

Kobe Bryant’s death has left many fans soaking up all the knowledge they can about the NBA great. There are several documentaries about the Los Angeles Lakers icon, but there’s one gatekeeper of sports history that has never dipped into Bryant’s legacy: ESPN‘s 30 for 30. The fan favorite documentary series has tackled all sorts of moments throughout sports history, but Bryant has never been the focus of any of the show’s stories, shorts or podcasts.

Since Bryant, his 13-year-old-daughter Gianna and seven others perished in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 30 for 30 fans have been hungry for a look at his life through the show’s lens.

“imma need that 30 for 30 on Kobe asap,” one fan tweeted.

I really. really. really really really really really really really really. REALLY Can’t wait for Kobe’s 30 for 30. — maybe : jay (@hokagenelaj) February 3, 2020

“I always wanted a Kobe 30 for 30,” another fan wrote. “Never expected this to be the reason.”

“Go ahead and start making a Kobe 30 for 30 please and thank you,” a third fan wrote.

“Only documentary/interview I want of Kobe Bryant is a ESPN 30 for 30. Anything else is not needed,” a fourth wrote.

“that kobe 30for30 gone be crazy when it hit the streets,” yet another tweeted.

Suddenly I need a 10-part Kobe 30 for 30 before MJ’s, man. pic.twitter.com/BY8h2XcnNd — Anfernee Soprano (@MNightShalamar) January 27, 2020

Some even went as far as saying they would support a theatrical release for the project if ESPN were to make it.

“they might as well air the kobe 30 for 30 in theatres,” one fan wrote. “imma be there front row.”

“When that KOBE 30 for 30 drop they need to put it in theaters!” another wrote.

However, some noted that the project would be an emotional one and they were not up to seeing the late icon’s story immortalized.

“I don’t think I’m ever gonna be able to watch the Kobe 30 for 30 man,” one Twitter user wrote.

As of press time, ESPN has not released any plans for a 30 for 30 special about Bryant. Click here for a list of documentaries and specials about and/or featuring Bryant that are currently available to stream online.

