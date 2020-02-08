Kobe Bryant's 'Dear Basketball' Short Film Pulled From Streaming, No Longer Available to Watch Legally

Kobe Bryant created a short film back in 2017 that was based on a letter he had written to the Players' Tribune to announce his retirement. Following his death in a helicopter crash two weeks ago, his fans are wanting to watch Dear Basketball. This is no longer possible in a legal sense now that the film has been pulled from streaming services.

According to Vanity Fair, Dear Basketball was briefly available to watch for free following Bryant's death, but the film is no longer available. The trailer can be watched on the official website. Although the roughly six-minute film can still be watched on a variety of unofficial sites.

Dear Basketball was directed and animated by Glen Keane, who had worked on several Disney films. He and Bryant had not worked together before creating this Academy Award-winning short film, but Keane was impressed by the love that the former Los Angeles Lakers star showed for his daughters.

"We gathered around my animation desk as I drew the Beast, Ariel, and Pocahontas for his girls," Keane wrote in The Hollywood Reporter. "I remember how close he was to his girls, and how close this family felt. The image that will now forever be etched in my mind is of Gianna nestled in his lap, so content with Kobe stroking her beautiful hair. So much love!

"We talked about, of all things, our love of Beethoven. I told him how I animated the transformation of Beast [in Beauty & the Beast] to Beethoven's 9th," Keane continued. "I saw his eyes light up — the Mamba face — as he talked passionately about how he structured the tempo of a championship game to Beethoven's Fifth. We bonded creatively right then."

Dear Basketball created rave reviews and drew attention for quality and storytelling. The film was rewarded with Best Animated Short Film in March 2018. This showcased Bryant's ability to make an impact away from the court. He recognized this fact during his acceptance speech.

"I don't know if it's possible. I mean, as basketball players we're really supposed to shut up and dribble but I'm glad we do a little bit more than that," Bryant said while accepting the speech, per USA Today.

With the annual awards show drawing near once again, it has been revealed that Bryant will be honored during the 2020 Oscars. He will be included during the In Memoriam that honors all those that died during the previous year.

