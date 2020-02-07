Kobe Bryant Fans Complain That Staples Center Is ‘Too Small’ for Public Memorial

Kobe Bryant’s public memorial has been set for Feb. 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, though some fans are expressing concerns that the multi-purpose arena, dubbed as “The House That Kobe Built,” could be too small. After the date for the memorial was confirmed Thursday, nearly three weeks after the fatal crash, some people took to social media to question the venue.

“Are the Lakers really having the Kobe Memorial at Staples Center???” asked one person. “Too small!!!”

“Why is the Kobe Bryant memorial services not at the collosium the Staples center is too small,” tweeted a second.

“Staples is waaaaay too small. Hell it was too small for Nipsey’s,” added another, referring to the memorial service held for late rapper Nipsey Hussle in April 2019.

“staples center is way too small… but fitting,” commented someone else. “‘ the house that kobe built.’”

“Bummed Staples is not big enough for Kobe,” wrote a fifth. “Only elite will get access and the fans will be shutout.”

“Wth Staples Center IS NOT BIG ENOUGH FOR THE KOBE MEMORIAL,” added another fan. “PEOPLE ALL OVER THE WORLD WILL WANT TO GO.”

Spanning 950,000 square feet, the Staples Center can hold up to 20,000 people, though that number can decrease depending on the purpose of the event and the seating chart. The Center can reportedly host 19,067 for basketball games and 18,340 for ice hockey.

Due to the size, it had initially been reported that the Staples Center would be ruled out as the venue for the memorial, with reports claiming that Los Angeles officials had been eyeing the L.A. Coliseum, which holds 80,000 people, instead.

On Thursday, however, it was confirmed that the public memorial would be held at the Staples Center, where fans have set up makeshift memorials in the wake of Bryant’s death.

“There was conversations about possibly having the ceremony at the LA Coliseum to fit more people, but ultimately the Staples Center made the most sense as it was such a big part of Kobe’s life,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “The date being the 24th was a decision to coincide with his jersey number as well. The day will be a way for LA to celebrate a man that meant so much to the city.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, information about timing and tickets for the ceremony is not yet available, though “with limited seating, however, entry is expected to be severely restricted.”