Kylie Jenner Regularly Used Kobe Bryant’s Helicopter, Knew the Late Pilot

Kylie Jenner reportedly used Kobe Bryant‘s helicopter on a regular basis, even using it for one of niece Dream Kardashian‘s birthdays. Jenner also knew the pilot flying the helicopter at the time of Sunday’s crash, Ara Zobayan, calling him “such a nice man” in an Instagram Story post. Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, Zobayan and six others died in the crash.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul posted another tribute on Monday, sharing an Instagram Story post with photos of the victims. She included a heartbreaking message.

“Rest in peace… and prayers to these families,” Jenner wrote. “I still can’t believe this. That was the helicopter I would fly on form time to time with that pilot, Ara. He was such a nice man. Hold your loved ones close.”

Jenner ended the statement with a heart emoji.

Jenner last used the helicopter in November when she joined Dream, the daughter of half-brother Rob Kardashian and his ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna, in September 2019 for Dream’s third birthday, reports TMZ.

On Sunday, Jenner shared a message on Twitter, posting a photo of Bryant and Gianna.

“At loss for words right now. Praying for this beautiful family,” she wrote.

Jenner is not the only member of the Kardashian family hurting after Bryant’s death. On Sunday, Kim Kardashian shared a photo on Twitter of Bryant and Gianna.

“My heart is so heavy,” Kardashian wrote. “No one should ever experience what the families involved are going through. This has affected us all so much but I cannot begin to imagine what Vanessa is feeling losing her husband and her baby girl. I cry just thinking about it.”

“This can’t be real,” Khloe Kardashian tweeted, along with four heartbroken emojis. “There’s no way!!! My heart hurts.”

“Please don’t let this be True. I’m shaking,” Khloe added.

“Kobe, We love you brother,” Kim’s husband Kanye West tweeted. “We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave.”

Bryant’s helicopter crashed just before 10 a.m. PT in Calabasas, California. There were no survivors.

The other victims were Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa; girls basketball coach Christina Mauser; and Sarah Chester and daughter Payton Chester.

Bryant became a Los Angeles institution during his 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers, and he won five NBA championships with the team. Bryant’s numbers, 8 and 24, were retired by the team.

