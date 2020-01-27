Kylie Jenner Shares Photo of Kobe Bryant and His Daughter Gianna as She Prays for Their 'Beautiful Family'

In the wake of the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, Kylie Jenner has shared a photo of the two on Twitter and revealed that she is praying for their "beautiful family." in her post, Jenner expressed that the loss of the father and daughter duo had left her speechless, and made it clear that their family is very much on her mind during this difficult time. Many of her followers echoed her sentiments, with one one writing: "It’s devastating his wife lost a husband and a child all in one day, this is a reminder to treasure your loved ones."

at loss for words right now. praying for this beautiful family. pic.twitter.com/tjKUYXCUgb — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) January 26, 2020

Many more have been taking to Twitter to mourn the passing of Bryant, with Vanderbilt University Head Football Coach Derek Mason tweeting: "A Purpose Driven life is what Kobe Bryant gave us. His accolades are many and his impact will continue to be felt for decades to come. You have always been a [star] and we will miss you. #MambaForever Our thoughts & prayers are with the families of those lost."

"I remember the last thing I said to Kobe when we spoke last month. I thanked him for being such an inspirational role model for my team & thanked him for being a great dad—that was his highest honor. I’m gonna miss him," added Kelly Graves, Head Women's Basketball Coach at The University of Oregon.

Tonight we mourn the loss of a legend in Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. Our players were touched, inspired and appreciative of the wisdom he shared with us in Dec. of 2018. Our deepest sympathy and condolences go out to the victims of today’s tragedy and their families. pic.twitter.com/AI0sOm1OWI — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 27, 2020

"When I first came to America ... it was Kobe, Shaq and the Lakers that made me fall in love with basketball. Kobe’s amazing talent, professionalism and love of the game was palpable. I’m so deeply saddened by this tragedy and send my love and prayers to all the families," wrote actor Hugh Jackman.

"RIP Kobe Bryant and all those who lost their lives today. Your loss puts everything in perspective. Thank you for inspiring so many of us to follow our dreams," professional tennis play Simona Halep said.

I was at my boys baseball game today watching them play when news of Kobe struck. In that moment I didn’t give a shit about how good or bad they may play. Only how much I love them with every ounce of my being. Hug your loved ones everyday, and enjoy every second with them. 😭❤️ — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) January 27, 2020

Bryant was 41 years old at the time of his death.

