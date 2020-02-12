Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna Laid to Rest in Private Funeral

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna have been laid to rest just over two weeks after they died in a helicopter crash in Southern California along with seven others, with E! News reporting that a private funeral was held in Los Angeles.

Kobe and Gianna leave behind Kobe’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, and three daughters, Natalia, Bianka and Capri. The other victims of the crash included Gianna’s basketball teammates Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, Altobelli’s parents John and Keri Altobelli, Chester’s mom Sarah Chester, girls’ basketball coach Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan. The helicopter was on its way to a basketball game at Mamba Sports Academy, which Kobe became involved with after his retirement from the NBA.

On Feb. 24, Kobe and Gianna will be honored with a public memorial at Staples Center in Los Angeles, where Kobe played for much of his 20-season career with the Lakers. The date is significant for the family as it combines Kobe’s jersey number, 24, Gianna’s jersey number, 2, and 20, the number of years Kobe spent as a Los Angeles Laker. Vanessa added on Instagram that 20 is also the number of years that she and Kobe were together.

On Monday, Vanessa shared a video of Gianna on Instagram and wrote about how difficult it is for her to accept that her husband and daughter are gone.

“I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words,” she wrote. “My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live.”

“Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters,” Vanesssa continued. “Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.”

