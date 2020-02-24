Kobe Bryant Celebration of Life: Fans Send Support to Vanessa Bryant on Day of Public Memorial

Fans are sending their love and support to Vanessa Bryant as she prepares to join thousands of others inside the Staples Center on Monday for her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna's public memorial. Called the "Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant," the memorial is scheduled to be a final farewell for family members, Bryant's fellow NBA players, and fans.

#KobeFarewell #KobeandGianna

Wow, I can't believe you are gone. RIP. May God wrap his arms around you and Gianna. God bless Vanessa and the children Left Behind. My family and I watched him grow. Always in my thoughts and prayers. 🏀🏀🏀🏀

🙏🏻🙏🏾🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/ZdnDtt6mcP — Kitty Hawk (@kittyHawk1960) February 24, 2020

"Universe, please give Vanessa Bryant and her girls so much strength and unconditional love today," wrote one fan.

"My deepest prayers, & love to Vanessa & the family today," added somebody else. "May they feel the waves of support, as they grieve on the national stage, so that we may say goodbye to their legend."

good morning. today is the day we all have to say goodbye to these two beautiful souls. it’ll never feel real. let us all pray for Vanessa & the entire Bryant family today & all the other families affected. remember to hug your loved ones always. #KobeFarewell #MambaForever 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/lgmCYtZYkv — jessica (@_jessvilla_) February 24, 2020

"Sending so much love & light to Vanessa on today!" tweeted another person. "I'm still not ready!"

"My heart still hurts over all of the phenomenal people lost a month ago. How fitting that the memorial be on 2-24-20," added another fan. "My thoughts and prayers are with Vanessa, her girls, and their family and friends today... Farewell Kobe & Gigi....[broken heart emoji] May you both rest in light."

My prayers and love go to Vanessa Bryant and her girls as well as the other families that lost a loved one aboard that helicopter. Everyone is with you today, basketball fans or not. Today we honour you. 🙏 #KobeFarewell #RestInPower #RIPKobe #KobeAndGianna pic.twitter.com/LSBpeG6o3g — Angie Greaves (@AngieGreaves) February 24, 2020

Set to take place at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, dubbed "The House that Kobe Built," the public memorial is expected to be attended by thousands hoping to pay their respects to the NBA legend, his daughter, and the seven other victims of the fatal Jan. 26 helicopter crash – John Altobelli, his wife Keri, and their daughter Alyssa; Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton; Christina Mauser; and pilot Ara Zobayan.

For those unable to attend, the memorial will be broadcast on numerous networks, including BET, CNN, and E! News. It will also be livestreamed through CBS News, ETLive.com and CBS All Access, as well as the ET Live app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, or Apple TV. ABC News, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Yahoo Sports, and Facebook Watch will also be streaming the event.

The memorial is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. PT and will include speakers and performers.