Kobe Bryant Celebration of Life: Vanessa Bryant Quote About Late Husband and Daughter Gianna Has Fans ‘Speechless’

Vanessa Bryant’s emotional speech from the Celebration of Life memorial for her late husband and daughter Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant is continuing to leave fans in awe. After Bryant took the rose-covered stage at the Staples Center with a final goodbye to Kobe and Gianna during the Monday service, which took place nearly a month after the fatal Jan. 26 helicopter crash, social media flooded with reactions to her powerful closing statements, which left many speechless.

WATCH NOW: Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, speaks publicly for the first time at the memorial for her husband and daughter https://t.co/uX9ZqmKS5v pic.twitter.com/SmYwxuBiot — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 24, 2020

“God knew they couldn’t be on this earth without each other. He had to bring them home to him together,” she concluded her speech, which left the audience and those viewing from home in tears. “Babe, you take care of our Gigi. And I got Nati, Bibi and Coco. We’re still the best team. We love and miss you, Boo Boo and Gigi. May you both rest in peace and have fun in heaven until we meet again one day. We love you both and miss you. Forever and always. Mommy.”

The heartfelt words were praised by those on social media, many of whom applauded Bryant’s courage and strength.

“Without any doubt 1 of the most emotional speeches I’ve EVER seen/heard-just WOW!!” wrote one person. “Vanessa Bryant showed how [muscle emoji] she IS as a person thru her faith incredible bravery/strength & so courageous ALL who were speakers/performers were Awesome!!”

“Wow. Speechless,” added somebody else.

“The story of a 17 girl and 21 year old man who loved each other until death separated them. They loved each other and created a beautiful life for themselves,” tweeted a third person. “They have left a mark, and we keep the spirit of [Mambacita] forever . Heartbroken!”

“Watched this@work&had to pretend my allergies inexplicably flared-up,” commented somebody else.

Along with Bryant, Monday’s service also featured speeches given by Kobe’s close friend, Jimmy Kimmel, who also hosted the event, his fellow NBA legend Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, Diana Taurasi, Geno Auriemma, Sabrina Ionescu, and Rob Pelinka. It featured emotional performances by Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, and Christina Aguilera.

Some 20,000 people packed into the Staples Center for the service, which took place on Feb. 24, a date meant to honor the jersey numbers of both Kobe and Gianna.