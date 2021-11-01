Vanessa Bryant Channels a Disney Classic for Halloween Costume Treat With Daughters

Vanessa Bryant got in the Halloween spirit. The widow of NBA legend Kobe Bryant debuted her look as Cruella De Vil and her three daughters — Natalia, Bianka, and Capri — dressed as Dalmatians. This year marks the second Halloween without her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna. Vanessa has been devoted to keeping their legacy alive since they perished in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

“Look for the good spots in life~ 101 Dalmatians,” she captioned a photo of her with her girls. In a solo photo of herself, she captioned the picture, “Well Now, What Have We Here? So They Thought They Could Outwit Cruella?”~ 101 Dalmatians.” She also shared a group photo of the girls captioning the photo with heart emojis. Her eldest daughter Natalia got her own snapshot on her mom’s page as well. Vanessa also dressed the younger girls as butterfly fairies.

Vanessa recently scored a legal victory. She’s up against the L.A. officials who are responsible for taking pictures at her husband and daughter’s crash site that was leaked to the public. Vanessa is now granted the opportunity to hear testimony under oath of the first responders who are allegedly responsible. She is suing L.A. County as a result of the photos of the bodies of Kobe, Gianna and seven others were leaked to various media outlets.

Vanessa says she and her family suffered emotional distress added to the immeasurable pain caused by Kobe and Gianna’s deaths. She was mortified by the gruesome photos. Vanessa also wants damages for invasion of privacy and negligence.

In a statement obtained by Eyewitness News in L.A., the sheriff’s department expresses his commitment to the process, noting: “Sheriff Alex Villanueva looks forward to offering his testimony and bringing clarity to the decisions he made which successfully led to no pictures allegedly taken ever seeing the light of day,” Rolling Out reports.

The attorney for L.A. County is not in agreement with the judge’s decision. “While we disagree with the court’s decision, we will make both the Sheriff and Fire Chief available for deposition,” read a statement from Skip Miller, an attorney representing the county, according to Eyewitness News. “Their testimony will not change the fact that there is no evidence any photos taken by County first responders have ever been publicly disseminated.”