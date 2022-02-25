Update on Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson’s Father Who Has Been Reported Missing

There is good news to report on the father of New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson. According to TMZ Sports, Robinson’s father, Mitchell Robsinson Jr., has been found safe after being reported missing for two weeks. TMZ Sports says Mitchell Jr. was found after being pulled over for a traffic violation in Clayton, Missouri early Tuesday morning. The Clayton Police Department said that Mitchell was listed missing by Escambia County police after then ran his name through the system. They informed Robinson that his father was found safe.

On Monday, Mitchell revealed on his Instagram story that his father is missing. “Don’t know a place the devil will hide you … Come home, Pops,” Robinson wrote on Instagram, per Yahoo Sports. He also posted about his father on Snapchat “My dad is missing if you have info on his whereabouts please contact 850-436-9620,” Mitchell wrote on Snapchat. Before Mitchell Jr. was reported missing, he was last seen in Pensacola, Florida on Feb. 11.

https://twitter.com/alderalmo/status/1496182473310588928?s=20&t=w0OmYg-r04rCypCTk6F9UQ

Robinson, 23, was selected in the second round by the Knicks in the 2018 NBA Draft from Chalmette High School in Louisiana. He had a strong rookie season, scoring 7.3 points while pulling down 6.4 rebounds and blocking 2.4 shots per game which led to him being named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team. Last year, Robinson averaged at the time a career-high 8.1 rebounds per game despite missing most of the season with a fractured hand.

“Obviously they care about each other a lot and Mitchell’s been terrific for us, so you hate to see it,” head coach Tom Thibodeau said about the injury at the time, per Sporting News. “It’s a very close-knit group, you feel for Mitchell because all the work that he’s put in, he’ll be fine, he’ll have to go through rehab and stuff but he’s been through that before and just maximize his time that way. You feel for a teammate and it’s part of the game, you have to deal with it as best you can.”

This season, Robinson is averaging 8.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per contest. However, the Knicks are in a tough spot as they are in 12th place in the Eastern Conference, which means they would miss the playoffs if it were to start now.