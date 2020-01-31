Knicks Loss Ends in Chaos, Fans Chant ‘Sell the Team’ to Owner James Dolan

The New York Knicks may have hit an all-time low. On Wednesday, the team was down 127-106 with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter and a fight broke out between them and the Memphis Grizzlies. And long with the fight, the fans began chanting “Sell the team,” to owner James Dolan according to the New York Post.

Dolan didn’t take too kindly to the chant. A source told the New York Post that Dolan started shouting security during the chanting and he was singling out a fan that was close to him. He’s doesn’t like it when fans heckle him when it comes to selling the team.

Twitter users had a lot to say when it comes to the fans chanting “Sell the team.”

A loud “Sell the team” chant rises up at MSG with Knicks down 18 and a fracas on the court just broken up. MSG starts piping in loud music to break it up. Things are not going well in New York tonight. pic.twitter.com/X9zM0VQ3Vg — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) January 30, 2020

“As a MA resident and Celtics die hard.. I honestly feel bad for Knicks fans,” one person wrote. “94 MJ retires Knicks make it to finals and lose.98 MJ retires again. Then ran into a guy named Reggie then Pat. Since 2000 only got out of the first round of the playoffs one time in 2013.”

“How about ya stop watching the games and going to the games,” another person wrote. “Problem with the Knicks ownership ia that the knicks make money no matter how bad they are. Hurt Dolan’s pockets.”

“The problem is the building is bigger than the team,” another Twitter user added. “What happens is that corporations and fans of opposing teams and/or tourists will buy the tickets just to say they were at The Garden. Trust me on this, I know. I’m a Dallas Cowboy fan. Same problem with a boycott there.”

When it comes down to it, the Knicks and their fans are not happy with how the season is going. The team is at the halfway point and they have only won 13 games and they haven’t reached the playoffs in seven years.

“You can’t blame them,” George Willis of the New York Post wrote went talking about he fans attacking Dolan. “The final seconds of excitement couldn’t make up for the lackluster performance they had seen, especially in the second half when the home team was outscored 68-54.”

The question is what could save the Knicks? Maybe they can see if Patrick Ewing and Allan Houston are still able to play.