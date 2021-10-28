Kevin Hart Returns for 5th Season of ‘Cold As Balls’

Kevin Hart has brought back his very popular sports talk show. On Tuesday, the fifth season of Laugh Out Loud’s Cold As Balls premiered on the Laugh Out Loud YouTube channel, and Hart returns to the Locker Room following last season’s outdoor socially-distanced stadium theme. The first episode features Hart talking to Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns.

“Bringing humor and authenticity into real conversation is one of the reasons Cold As Balls has been such a success over the past four seasons,” Hart said in a press release. “This season we’re excited to be back in our original locker room setup as we deliver more laughs and ice cold truths with some of the biggest superstars and legends in the game.”

“Kevin and our guests seemed way too refreshed by the ice tubs outdoors last season so it was the perfect time to get back into the locker room,” Michael D. Ratner, OBB’s Founder and CEO, said. “Thanks to Kevin and the genuine and hilarious heart of this show, we’ve built a massive audience over the years that we’re very proud of – it’s time to reunite with the incredible fans for season 5.”

Along with Towns, Season 5 of Cold As Balls will include Michael Strahan, Calvin Johnson, Chloe Kim, Jerry Rice and The Undertaker, among others. The series debuted in 2018 and has earned over 1.34 billion views to date. Cold As Balls has quickly become one of the most-watched series on the internet as some notable celebrities have appeared on the show over the years including Donovan McNabb, Tony Hawk, Ric Flair, Lamar Odom and the Bella Twins.

“Old Spice is excited to return to the ice tub with Kevin,” said Matt Krehbiel, Old Spice vice president at Procter & Gamble. “We are excited to continue connecting fans with our favorite athletes for more interviews, more hilarious stories and more ridiculously long-lasting Old Spice products.”

Laugh Out Loud is a comedy brand and multi-platform entertainment company founded by Hart, who is also an executive producer of Cold As Balls. The series was created in 2017 by Ratner and Sean Thomas Spencer. Ratner directs all the episodes and is also the showrunner. New episodes of Cold As Balls air every Tuesday on the Laugh Out Loud YouTube channel, Cold As Balls Facebook page and Hart’s Facebook page.