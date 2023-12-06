'Cold as Balls': Victor Cruz Talks Super Bowl Halftime Access to Kevin Hart (Exclusive Clip)

Cold as Balls is back with new episodes, and Victor Cruz gets in the tub to talk sports with Kevin Hart. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the new episode and Cruz says he wants players who are playing in the Super Bowl to have access to the halftime show. The former New York Giants wide receiver would like for the players to see the show before the game so they can experience what the fans at the stadium and the millions watching at home will see. Hart seemed to agree as he tried to steal Cruz's idea.

The new episode is part of Season 9 of Cold as Balls. The first two episodes of the season aired earlier this year and will listed as "IR episodes" as Hart was not in the tub due to some injuries. Cold as Balls launched in 2018 and has earned over 1.4 billion views. Some of the athletes who have appeared on the show are two-time NBA Champion Lamar Odom, former WWE Superstars Nikki and Brie Garcia, WNBA star Kelsey Plum, former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch and NFL quarterback Russell Wilson. The Cruz episode will air on Thursday, Dec. 7 on the Laugh Out Loud YouTube channel and Hart's Instagram page.

Cruz, 37, played for the Giants from 2010 to 2016 and helped the team win the Super Bowl during the 2011 season. He was named to the All-Pro Second Team in 2011 and to the Pro Bowl in 2012. Cruz, who retired from the NFL in 2018, now works as a TV host.

While appearing on The Carton Show last month, Cruz called out the Giants for their struggles this season. "In my opinion, I think we've got to go get a new quarterback," he said, per Giants Wire. "I think we've got to go and do the entire rebuild, re-franchise. It's something just isn't sitting right with this team."

Cruz went on to say that head coach Brian Daboll should not be fired. "I think Daboll stays. I don't think Daboll is the problem," Cruz said. "I think those guys rally around him; I think they love him." The Giants are currently 4-8 this season and in 12th place in the NFC, meaning they would not play the playoffs if it started today.