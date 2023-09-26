'Cold as Balls': Kevin Hart Offers Jayson Tatum Role in Next Movie (Exclusive Clip)

Kevin Hart's sports talk show is back for another season, and he's kicking things off by interviewing one of his sports rivals. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the season nine premiere of Cold as Balls, and Hart's guest is Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum. Hart lets Tatum know he's still mad about the Celtics defeating the Philadelphia 76ers in the conference semifinals last season and Tatum scoring 51 points in Game 7 of the series. Tatum says he hopes that they can still be friends and would love to be in Hart's next film. Hart then offers the 25-year-old NBA star a spot in his next movie as "Dickhead No. 1."

The clip also shows Hart not in the tub because he is healing up from his injuries. The season premiere and the second episode are called "IR episodes" since the 44-year-old comedian and actor won't be getting a cold bath. The Tatum episode will premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 29, and the next episode will premiere on Oct. 3, with WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio as Hart's guest.

Cold as Balls premiered in 2018 and has earned over 1.4 billion views. Some of the past guests include two-time NBA Champion Lamar Odom, "Fortnite" legend Ninja, WWE champions the Bella Twins and The Undertaker, WNBA star Kelsey Plum, NFL stars Russell Wilson and DK Metcalf, Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim. Cold as Balls is produced by OBB Pictures. Michael D. Ratner, the founder and CEO of OBB Pictures, created the series with Sean Thomas Spencer.

Hart is known for being a die-hard Philadelphia sports fan. When the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2018, Hart attempted to hold the Lombardi Trophy with the team. At the time, Hart told Conan O'Brien, "I was a little thing called intoxicated," when asked about the incident.

"I don't get that many days off, people, and this was a day off," he explained, per Entertainment Weekly. "It was a historic moment. I'm at the game, all of my friends from Philadelphia were all in the suite, my wife is there, and we are just having the best time of our lives. And with that good time, we're throwing 'em back."

New episodes of Cold as Balls will air on Tuesdays on the Laugh Out Loud YouTube Channel and Hart's Instagram page. After the second episode airs on Oct. 3, new episodes will resume in November with Hart returning to the cold tubs.