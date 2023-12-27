'Cold As Balls': Soccer Legend Carli Lloyd Talks Raising Chickens (Exclusive Clip)

Carli Lloyd has a bond with chickens. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the latest episode of Cold As Balls, and Lloyd is talking to Kevin Hart about why she decided to raise chickens. Lloyd said when stores were limiting the purchases of egg packages, she decided to get her eggs by raising chickens. She understands that purchasing chickens doesn't "break even," but for Lloyd, it's about the "quality," and she also said that chickens are very "therapeutic."

Lloyd, 41, announced her retirement from soccer in 2021 after a historic career. She was a member of the United States Women's National Team (USWNT) and helped the squad win two gold medals in the Summer Olympics and the World Cup in 2015 and 2019. Lloyd made 316 appearances for the national team, placing her second in caps, and has the fourth-most goals and fifth-most assists for the team.

In October, Lloyd appeared on CBS Sports' Golazo's Kickin' It and talked about the challenges she faced during her career. "It was hard, you know. For 10 years of my career — no sponsorships, like barely anything; no opportunities; grinding away; you know, figuring out, 'what do I have to do to have the world understand what I'm about, or see the type of player I am?'" she said, per The Athletic. "And I mean, I had to score a hat trick in a World Cup final. You know, people were like, 'Oh, where'd this player come from?' I'm like, 'I've been there for 10 years.'"

Lloyd also talked about not having regrets about how she approached her career. "I took the long-game approach, and it was the most rewarding way to navigate through my career, because the day that I walked off that field, representing the U.S. national team, it was the greatest feeling in the world because I stuck it to everybody," Lloyd said. Like nobody thought that I was going to do what I did. I didn't even think I was going to do what I did."

Cold As Balls is a sports talk show hosted by Hart and has over 1.4 billion views since its premiere in 2018. The Lloyd episode will air on Dec. 28 at 11 am ET on the Laugh Out Loud YouTube channel and Hart's Instagram page.