NFL Legend Randy Moss Says He's the 'Greatest Wide Receiver' of All Time

Randy Moss is one of the best wide receivers to ever play in the NFL. But is he No. 1 on the list? Moss recently appeared on an episode of Kevin Hart's sports talk show Cold As Balls and made his case to be the GOAT of NFL wide receivers.

"Hands down, I consider myself the greatest wide receiver to ever play the game," Moss said, per Sports Illustrated. "That wasn't a shot at Jerry [Rice]. I still got respect and love for Jerry. But I just thought the way that I changed the game of football." Moss may claim he's the best wide receiver in pro football history, but he did acknowledge some other legendary receivers. The 46-year-old revealed his Mount Rushmore of wide receivers, putting Rice, Terrell Owens and Calvin Johnson on the list along with himself.

Most NFL fans would say that Rice is the greatest wide receiver of all time because he nearly has every receiving record. The interesting thing is this is not the first time Moss said he's the GOAT, making the claim on Owens'podcast three years ago, per CBS Sports. Moss said the Rice is "third or fourth" on the list. Rice responded to the claim by comparing his career stats to Moss' in a now-deleted Instagram post. And in the caption, Rice wrote, "You just got MOSSED," as Rice had better numbers than Moss.

Moss played 14 seasons in the NFL and caught 982 passes for 15,292 yards and 156 touchdowns. Rice played 21 seasons and caught 1,549 passes for 22,895 yards and 197 touchdowns with three Super Bowl wins and one Super Bowl MVP award.

In September, Rice spoke to PopCulture.com about staying in playing shape in his 60s. "I'll be 61 coming up in October and I'm down to my playing weight," Rice said "So I guess it's just in my DNA that I continue to push myself, to challenge myself day in and day out and just try to be the best that I can possibly be. It was the same way during my career. I felt like I had to be the most conditioned athlete to ever play the game, to be able to go out there and perform for four quarters and perform at a very high level."