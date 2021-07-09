Kevin Garnett Sells Massive Malibu Home With Ocean Views for $16 Million

✖

Kevin Garnett has sold his massive Malibu home for $16 million, according to TMZ Sports. Garnett was able to sell the home with ocean views, despite it not being a finished product. The NBA Hall of Famer bought the home in 2003 when he was a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves. He started a renovation project in 2013 but was never able to finish it. Garnett bought the estate for $6.4 million. A few years ago, Garnett listed the home for $19.9 million.

TMZ Sports says the new owners will complete the home, which is 11,000 square feet, has a gated entrance and sits on seven acres. This news comes a few months after he was officially inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. During his speech, Garnett gave a shout-out to Tim Duncan and Kobe Bryant, who were also inducted into the same Hall of Fame class.

“I wanted to say, Timmy, thank you, man,” Garnett said. “Congratulations to you and Kob, seriously. There was nothing [more] epic than when we battled, I looked forward to all the battles, seriously. And I thank you for taking you to another level, you and Rasheed [Wallace]. I appreciate you. It’s an honor to go in the Hall with you, bro, you, and Kob. Congratulations Vanessa, I love y’all.”

Garnett had his share of battles with both men, especially Bryant, who died in January 2020. When talking about Bryant not being at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Garnett said to The Athletic: "The fact that we’re all being congratulated and honored, not having Kob’ is going to affect everybody.

"He had such a pivotal part in the game itself, not just influence, but creation. I’d like to think that Kob’ created inadvertently an originality about himself. Timmy is the same thing. They both are unprecedented, not only athletes, but people. I feel more than honored to go in with these two, but Kobe not being there is going to be super emotional for everybody."