Kevin Garnett Attempting to Buy the Timberwolves

Kevin Garnett is looking to take over the NBA franchise that gave him an opportunity to play in the league. Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor is looking to sell the team and Garnett is part of a group that is looking to make the purchase. The NBA MVP confirmed the news on Instagram. However, he will have some competition as the Vikings ownership group is looking to buy the team as well.

"I'm part of one of the groups trying," Garnett wrote on his Instagram story, with fingers crossed and folded hands prayer emojis via ESPN. "Lawd please let my group get this." Garnett then went to Twitter to explain his reason for being a potential owner of the Timberwolves." My passion for the Minnesota Timberwolves to be a championship team is well known, but I have a deeper affection for the city of Minneapolis," Garnett wrote. "I once again want to see Minneapolis as the diverse and loving community that I know it is. "No two people love the city more than myself and Glen Taylor and I look forward to trying to work with him to achieve my dream."

Taylor bought the Timberwolves in 1994 and is looking to get at least $1.2 billion from the sale. The franchise is worth around $1.4 billion. Taylor said he retained The Raine Group, a global merchant bank, to explore the potential sale. Taylor told The Athletic he's looking to sell the team because of his age (79), limited partners looking to move on, and the economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I was recently approached by The Raine Group to discuss the future of our franchise," Taylor wrote in a statement. "From the time I bought the team in 1994, I have always wanted what's best for our fans and will entertain opportunities on the evolution of the Timberwolves and Lynx ownership structure."

Timberwolves fans would love to have Garnett as an owner. He was drafted by the team No. 1 overall in 1995 and helped the team see its best run since becoming a franchise in 1989. He was named NBA MVP in 2004 after leading the Timberwolves to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in franchise history. Garnett then joined the Boston Celtics in 2007 and led the team to an NBA title in 2008. He also played for the Brooklyn Nets from 2013-2015 before coming back to the Timberwolves, where he ended his NBA career.