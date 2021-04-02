Kevin Durant Fined by NBA After Sending Threatening Messages to Michael Rapaport

✖

Kevin Durant has been punished for his actions against Michael Rapaport. On Friday, the NBA announced it has fined the Brooklyn Nets star $50,000 for "using offensive and derogatory language on social media." Durant sent threatening and homophobic messages to the Atypical star on social media, and Rapaport shared the messages earlier this week.

On Thursday, Durant spoke to the media for the first time since injuring his hamstring in February and apologized to the fans. "I'm sorry that people seen that language I used," Durant said per ESPN. "That's not really what I want people to see and hear from me, but hopefully I can move past it and get back out there on the floor."

Durant sent the messages after Rapaport called him out for a December interview on NBA on TNT. "KD seemed deeply in his feelings with the [NBA on TNT] crew after the game," Rapaport wrote on Twitter at the time. "DAMNIT he's super sensitive about everything. Don't do the interview." The messages started in December and it's unclear when they ended. With Rapaport sharing the messages this week, it's likely the NBA Champion recently went after him.

“As most of you know, I receive threats and disgusting messages DAILY, but never in my wildest dreams did I think [Kevin Durant] would be among them," Rapaport wrote on Instagram. The [snake emoji] himself is now threatening me, bringing up my wife and wants to fight. This is supposed to be America’s sweetheart right? KD didn’t get 'hacked' either. Hold this L champ."

Durant hasn't played since injuring his hamstring but will likely return to action next week. The Nets players and fans are ready to have Durant back on the court as the team is looking to reach the NBA Finals. Durant also talked about how he's ready to play with his new teammates LaMarcus Aldridge and Blake Griffin.

"I'm looking forward to playing alongside them," Durant said of Griffin and Aldridge - who started Thursday in his debut for Brooklyn, in a 111-89 win over the Charlotte Hornets. "Guys in the league who have been through a lot in this league and are looking forward to another opportunity to chase something special here with us." In 19 games this season, Durant has averaged 29 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists.