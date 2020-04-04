Kenny Rogers: Ken Griffey Jr. Reveals Childhood Memory Involving Late Country Star’s Music

Country music superstar Kenny Rogers died on March 20 at his home due to natural causes. He was 81 years old at the time of his death. Following his family breaking the news hours later on March 21, social media users posted tributes across Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. One such example was former MLB star Ken Griffey Jr., who revealed one of his favorite memories involving Rogers.

Griffey posted a photo on his Instagram account dating back to his time with the Seattle Mariners. He was posing in his full uniform with Rogers. The country star was wearing a Mariners jacket that just happened to be completely covered in autographs. According to the team’s Twitter account, this photo was taken on July 17, 1999. Rogers had been in town to perform “The Greatest” as part of a pregame event.

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ken Griffey Jr (@therealkengriffeyjr) on Mar 21, 2020 at 5:32pm PDT

“I remember as a kid that my mom would play Lady every Sunday on loop as she cleaned the house… RIP Kenny Rogers #THEORIGINALGAMBLER,” Griffey wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. He joined a multitude of fans sharing their best memories of Rogers’ music in the hours and days following his death.

“Two great men!!! Best wishes right now in the current situation ‘kid’….my childhood hero!!!” one Griffey fan wrote in the Instagram comments. Others discussed how they were saddened by the legend’s passing.

Fans and peers of Rogers alike will be able to honor his memory during a new concert special on CMT. CMT Giants Kenny Rogers: A Benefit for MusiCares will take place on Wednesday. This special will feature at-home performances by Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires, Vince Gill, and Lady Antebellum.

Additionally, Michael McDonald, Jennifer Nettles, Randy Houser, Rascal Flatts, and Gavin DeGraw are all scheduled to perform during the concert special. CMT will also air interview clips featuring the late country icon.

The Rogers tribute will also double as a fundraising effort for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. This fund is used to provide support for musicians and those in the industry affected by the coronavirus outbreak. According to Rolling Stone, viewers will be able to make donations to the fund through a website or text message. Half of the money raised will directly benefit the Nashville music community.

(Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)