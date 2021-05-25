Kenny Mayne Ends Aaron Rodgers ESPN Interview With Hilarious F-Bomb

✖

Kenny Mayne dropped an f-bomb at the end of his interview with Aaron Rodgers. Mayne who is leaving ESPN, was on SportsCenter, for the final time on Monday night and talked to Rodgers about the issues he has with the Green Bay Packers. And at the end of the interview, Mayne "went off" on Rodgers for costing him his job.

"Last time we did the interview together, you told me to go heavy in the cryptocurrency game," Mayne said. "I did. We're down 40 percent, then I lost my job. Gretchen just wants a new comforter. F— you Aaron Rodgers." Mayne then walked off the set, which led to Rodgers laughing. The Packers quarterback then said, "I love you, Ken." Earlier this month, Mayne announced he's leaving ESPN after being with the Network for 27 years. In an interview with The Athletic, Mayne explained why he made the move.

"It was a significant pay cut," Mayne said. "It was a big pay cut to do essentially the same job. It was a 14 percent reduction in time worked and a 61 percent reduction in money earned. I thought the variance was too much. I’m not asking anyone to feel sorry for me. It’s my choice to stay or not stay. It was still a good amount of money in the real world. I’m not trying to frame this as woe for me. Nothing like that. I just think I can do better elsewhere."

Mayne was able to end his run with ESPN in a big way as he was able to be the first person to interview Rodgers since the news of his frustrations with the Packers was reported last month. Rodgers, who reportedly told people in the Packers organization he was not returning to the team, explained why he's disgruntled.

"A lot of this was put in motion last year, and the wrench was just kind of thrown into it when I won MVP and played the way I played last year," Rodgers said. "This is just kind of, I think, a spill-out of all that. But it is about the people, and that's the most important thing. Green Bay has always been about the people -- from Curly Lambeau being owner and founder to the '60s with [Vince] Lombardi and Bart Starr and all those incredible names to the '90s teams with coach [Mike] Holmgren and Favrey [Brett Favre] and the Minister of Defense [Reggie White] to the run that we've been on. It's about the people."