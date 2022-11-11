Keith Farmer, British Motorcycling Champion, Dead at 35

Keith Farmer, a four-time British Motorcycling champion, had died suddenly, according to multiple reports. He was 35 years old. The cause of the death was not announced, but his brother, David Farmer, announced the news of his brother's death in a Facebook post on Thursday.

"I'm lost for words, our little brother left us at 1.45 this morning with us all by his side," David wrote, per PEOPLE. "Life will never be the same again, he made us all so proud and he will be very sorely missed." Keith Farmer won four national titles in 2011, 2012, 2017 and 2018 in the Superstock 600, and Superstock 1000 divisions. He retired from racing in September 2021 after "two relatively big crashes," according to BBC News. He was planning to retire this year.

Shocked and extremely saddened to hear Keith Farmer has left us. My love and thoughts are with his family and friends, and most of all with Keith. What a lovely, lovely man. RIP 💚 pic.twitter.com/S8sqNUY7Gx — Matt Roberts (@matt77roberts) November 10, 2022

"I have had a tough year but that's just racing. I have realized that it is time to walk away," Farmer said at the time. "I count myself extremely lucky to have been given these opportunities and with these I have won four British titles." TAS Racing, the team Farmer raced under, released a statement following his death.

"We enjoyed many happy memories together both within racing and on a personal level as Keith had remained a close friend of the team," TAS Racing said in a statement. "His talent was undeniable and although his successes were many, including a memorable Superstock championship win with Tyco BMW in 2018, I will always feel like we never actually witnessed Keith's full potential on a superbike – as he was so often hampered by injury or bad luck."

Such terribly sad news. One of the most naturally talented people I've ever seen on a motorcycle. Rest in peace Keith Farmer. pic.twitter.com/FfPP2yNnMr — Jamie Morris (@JamieMorris19) November 10, 2022

Bennetts British Superbike Championship also reacted to the news. "Everyone connected with the Bennetts British Superbike Championship is saddened to hear of Keith Farmer's untimely passing at the age of just 35," the organization said in a statement. "Keith will be terribly missed by all that had the pleasure of meeting him throughout his career. He was a brilliant and successful rider on track, who will be fondly remembered by his rivals, colleagues and fans following today's tragic news. Our thoughts and sympathies are with his friends and family members and in particular his children. Rest in peace Keith." Farmer is survived by his wife, Beverly Joan and two children.