Keegan-Michael Key Says NFL Should Get Rid of Helmets

Keegan-Michael Key believes he has the solution to one of the NFL‘s biggest problems. The actor and comedian recently talked to TMZ about Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict being suspended for the rest of the 2019 season for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle. Key said the fact players are wearing helmets and padding to protect themselves is one of the reasons helmet-to-helmet hits are common.

“There’s this idea that if we have armor on or pads on that we’re invincible. I think that … in a way … it encourages the helmet to helmet [hits],” he said.

Key went on to suggest that taking helmets out of the equation would cause players to hit players with their heads.

“I think it would be interesting if we didn’t have the helmets then people’s natural instinct to take care of themselves would take over.”

Helmet-to-helmet hits happen more often than anyone would like, but Burfict was suspended for the rest of the year because he has a history with illegal hits.

In his career, Burfict has been suspended a total of 12 games for illegal hits as well as performance-enhancing substance violation and he has been fined $415,000. Back in 2016, Burfict was suspended for four games on an illegal hit on Antonio Brown. In 2017, Burfict missed another four games on an illegal hit on Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman.

On Monday, the NFL sent a letter to Burfict to let him know why the suspension was for 12 games.

“There were no mitigating circumstances on this play,” NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan wrote to Burfict. “Your contact was unnecessary, flagrant, and should have been avoided. For your actions, you were penalized and disqualified from the game.”

Burfict, 29, was signed by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2012 as an undrafted free agent. He played for the Bengals for seven seasons and he had a strong rookie season, recording 127 tackles, seven tackles for loss and one sack. He had a breakout season in 2013 as he posted a league-high 177 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks and one interception.

As for Key, he is known for his show with Jordan Peele called Key and Peele which aired on Comedy Central from 2012-2015. He was also a cast member on the show Mad TV which aired on Fox and he has had supporting roles in big films such as Pitch Perfect 2 and Toy Story 4.