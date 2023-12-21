'Thursday Night Football' 2023: Time, Channel and How to Watch Saints vs. Rams

We are in the final weeks of the 2023 NFL season, meaning, some teams have to step up to make the playoffs. In the Week 16 edition of Thursday Night Football, the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams are in playoff mode as they have to keep winning for a shot at the postseason. The game will start at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday and will stream on Prime Video. Fans can also stream the game on NFL+ via mobile.

The Saints (7-7) have had an inconsistent season but have won their last two contests to put themselves back in the playoff race. Quarterback Derek Carr is having a solid season, completing 67.4 percent of his passes for 3,098 yards, 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions with a 92.5 passer rating. Running back Alvin Kamara has over 1,076 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns in 11 games and wide receiver Chris Olave has caught 72 passes for 918 yards and four touchdowns.

Ready for a show in SoCal! #TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/M6lRGBlcKf — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) December 21, 2023

"It's been clicking for us," Carr said about the offense, per the Saints' official website. "Everyone is on the same page, everyone is doing their job. That sounds so cliché, but that's a big part of it. Everybody just does their job, is at the right spot when you need them, the quarterback getting the ball to them – all those things."It's been a lot of fun, it's been nice to see what it can be and what we're hoping to improve on, also. Everybody is doing their job at a high level, and that's what it takes to win, especially late in an NFL season."

Rams (7-7) would be in the playoffs if it began today. They have won four of the last five games after getting off to a 3-6 start. Running back Kyren Williams has played a big role in the turnaround, rushing for 953 yards and eight touchdowns in 10 games this year. Rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua has also been an impact player, catching 87 passes for 1,163 yards and four touchdowns.

"I love the way that he continues to just be able to take steps in the right direction, keep being coachable, keep being accountable," Rams coach McVay said about Williams, per ESPN. "He's made a lot of plays. He's made a huge difference. When he's in the lineup and when he's not, it's a very different theme for us. And I could say that about a couple guys, but he has been a big spark plug in a positive way for us."