Katy Perry’s College Football Championship Music Video Premiere Had Fans Beyond Annoyed

Katy Perry headlined a non-traditional halftime show for the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday night. The 37-year-old singer premiered her new music video for “When I’m Gone” which features Swedish DJ and producer Alesso. According to Billboard, the video was teased for several weeks before it was released before New Year’s Eve.

With the game being shown on ESPN, it marked the first time in the network’s history it shared a music video during a live broadcast, according to PEOPLE. Perry is no stranger to college football, as she appeared on ESPN’s College GameDay in 2014. She also performed at the Super Bowl XLIX halftime show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“When it comes to my music videos we all know I like to push the boundaries and myself, and create unique opportunities for my fans to see them,” Perry said. “ESPN and especially College GameDay hold a special place in my heart, so partnering with Alesso to become the first artists to ever debut a global music video within a live event on ESPN made for a perfect and natural pairing.” Fans who were watching the game weren’t too happy with Perry’s music video. Here’s a look at the reactions from fans about “When I’m Gone.”

Question

Why is Katy Perry making an already crappy game worse? — Wisconsin Homer (@wisconsintakes) January 11, 2022

One fan asked: “Whose bright idea was it to premiere a Katy Perry video during a college football halftime show?”

Football Related?

https://twitter.com/jcbobbitt/status/1480738438404001794?s=20

Another fan said: “Katy Perry video premiere during the CFP ‘ship is a weird combination but I put ranch dressing on Chinese food so it’s not like I have a leg to stand on when it comes to calling out weird combinations.”

Shot Fired

Katy Perry still makes music? — Harry (@Harry8__) January 11, 2022

One Twitter user wrote: “Never did I think I would be watching a Katy Perry music video during halftime of the College Football Championship.”

Throwback

Why am I watching Katy Perry? Did I fall back a decade??? — Zac (@ZBibb_) January 11, 2022

Another person asked: “Who asked for a Katy Perry premiere video during the Natty?”

Love From Football Fans

Lemme tell you what football fans love, Katy Perry. https://t.co/7rBVyKSa3R — RB on the Mic (@RBontheMic) January 11, 2022

One fan wrote: “I have so many questions. Why are they in a factory? Who is this for? Does Lee Corso know who Katy Perry is? Was ESPN/ABC/Disney bought by VH1?”

No Sir

https://twitter.com/DylanDiMaggio7/status/1480738506502721537?s=20

A fan said: “It blows my mind when they think the target demo for Super Bowls and national titles football games would also enjoy a Katy Perry or Lady Gaga show at halftime. Turn that bull s— off.”

Unhappy Alabama Fan

Katy Perry? Seriously @espn? Can we get back to football please. This is just dumb. #rolltide — Adam Jones, Esq.🥋 (@adamjoneslawllc) January 11, 2022

And this fan said: “I don’t think I’ll ever forgive ESPN for putting the Katy Perry music video on air before the Bob’s Burger’s Movie trailer.”