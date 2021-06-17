Katie Ledecky, Swimmer: Age, Net Worth and More Details About the Olympic Athlete

Katie Ledecky is on her way to making a huge impact at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo next month. On Wednesday, Ledecky won the 200-meter-freestyle and the 1,500-meter freestyle at the U.S. Olympic trials, securing two events for the Olympic Games. After the event, Ledecky talked about how she was able to be successful without having much time to rest.

"The goal was to get in the warm-down pool as quickly as I could," she said, per the Associated Press. "I tried to keep moving, hydrated and swam for 15-20 minutes before they pulled me to go back to the awards [ceremony]. I ate a banana, drank chocolate milk and water, put a jacket on as I was walking."

This will be the third Olympics for Ledecky who is the most decorated U.S. female swimmer in history. She recently spoke to PopCulture.com about her biggest goal heading into the games. "I just hope to be the best version of myself," Ledecky said to PopCulture. She went on to say she wants to "represent team USA well, represent my family well, represent myself well, and I have personal goals for myself that I won't share, but you know, it's a really exciting time. The games are right around the corner, and so, really every choice that I make from here on out, from the razor that I use for a smooth shave, to the time that I put in the pool, to what I'm doing out of the pool. Here's a look at what you need to know about Ledecky.