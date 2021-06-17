Katie Ledecky, Swimmer: Age, Net Worth and More Details About the Olympic Athlete
Katie Ledecky is on her way to making a huge impact at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo next month. On Wednesday, Ledecky won the 200-meter-freestyle and the 1,500-meter freestyle at the U.S. Olympic trials, securing two events for the Olympic Games. After the event, Ledecky talked about how she was able to be successful without having much time to rest.
"The goal was to get in the warm-down pool as quickly as I could," she said, per the Associated Press. "I tried to keep moving, hydrated and swam for 15-20 minutes before they pulled me to go back to the awards [ceremony]. I ate a banana, drank chocolate milk and water, put a jacket on as I was walking."
This will be the third Olympics for Ledecky who is the most decorated U.S. female swimmer in history. She recently spoke to PopCulture.com about her biggest goal heading into the games. "I just hope to be the best version of myself," Ledecky said to PopCulture. She went on to say she wants to "represent team USA well, represent my family well, represent myself well, and I have personal goals for myself that I won't share, but you know, it's a really exciting time. The games are right around the corner, and so, really every choice that I make from here on out, from the razor that I use for a smooth shave, to the time that I put in the pool, to what I'm doing out of the pool. Here's a look at what you need to know about Ledecky.
Age
Ledecky turned 24 years old on St. Patrick's Day. She began her career at a very young age and won her first gold medal when she was just 15 years old. And based on what she had to say recently, Ledecky will continue to compete well after the Tokyo Games.
Net Worth
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ledecky is worth around $4 million. She couldn't accept endorsement deals when she was an NCAA student-athlete. That changed in May 2018 when she turned pro and signed with the swimwear company TYR. The deal is worth $7 million for over six years.
Where is Ledecky From?
Ledecky was born in Washington D.C. and raised in Bethesda, Maryland. She attended high school at Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart which is an all-girls school located in Bethesda.
College Life
While being a standout Olympian, Ledecky also did some damage at Stanford University. During the 2016-17 NCAA season Ledecky set 12 NCAA and nine American records while swimming for the school as a freshman. The following year, Ledecky set another three NCAA records and two American records while leading Stanford to its second consecutive national title.
Olympic Gold Medals
In 2012, Ledecky won a gold medal for the 800-meter freestyle at the Olympics in London. She won four gold medals and one silver at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
Decorated Athlete
But the Olympic medals are not the only reason Ledecky is considered a legend. In her career, The 24-year-old has won 34 medals, including 28 golds, in major international competitions. She has also broken 14 world records during that span.
How long will Ledecky Compete?
At this point, Ledecky is enjoying what's she's doing right now. However, she would love to compete when the Summer Olympics come to Los Angeles in 2028.
"Not very many athletes have the opportunity to compete on home soil at an Olympics, though," she said to PopCulture. "That's definitely something I am thinking about pursuing. I'm not ready to commit to telling you that I'm for sure going to be there, but I'm just taking it one day at a time, one year at a time, and really evaluating where I'm at in life at those different moments."