Kansas City Chiefs Owner's Daughter Gracie Hunt Makes Cover of Maxim Magazine

Gracie Hunt had a week that she will never forget. The daughter of Kansas City Chiefs CEO and chairman Clark Hunt not only got to see the team win the Super Bowl for the second time in four years, but she also celebrated being on the cover of the March 2023 edition of Maxim magazine.

"I've always admired the many strong, smart, successful women featured in Maxim," Gracie Hunt wrote in an Instagram post. "They have inspired me in the fearless pursuit of their careers & dreams which makes this cover so meaningful to me. It still feels surreal! Thank you so much [Maxim] for the opportunity and to all of the people on the incredible team behind the shoot."

Hunt has various roles with the Chiefs along with being a lifelong fan. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Hunt who shared her thoughts on possibly owning the team in the future. "I love sports. I love the Chiefs," she said. "And it's part of my DNA. It's something I see myself being involved with in some capacity for the rest of my life. And then on top of that, I also have my own passions and ventures that I'm pursuing individually."

One of the things Hunt is doing with the Chiefs is launching two fitness centers in the Kansas City area called Chiefs Fit. "I'm a fitness fanatic. I developed a passion for all things health and wellness when I was a soccer player," Hunt said. "I've had (Celiac Disease) since I was tiny. And those led me on a journey to get my nutrition accreditation and my training accreditation. And so for Chiefs Fit, I'm so excited about us having two locations in Kansas City with state-of-the-art equipment where KC residents and all of Chief's Kingdom can go and have access to fitness equipment and recovery equipment, and all of the things that can help keep you on track to achieve your health and fitness goals."

Hunt has to enjoy what she's experiencing with the Chiefs. The team has won three Super Bowls in its history but the last two have come in the last four seasons. A large part of the team's success has to do with quarterback Patrick Mahomes who is a two-time Super Bowl MVP winner and a two-time NFL MVP winner.