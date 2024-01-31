Gracie Hunt's Age, Bio and More Details to Know About Kansas City Chiefs Owner Clark Hunt's Daughter

The Kansas City Chiefs are one of the top teams in the NFL, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Hunt family has been involved with the Chiefs since the team was founded in Houston in 1959. Clark Hunt is the CEO and chairman of the Chiefs, and his daughter, Gracie Hunt, has seen her popularity grow over the years.

Gracie is the eldest child of Clark and Tavia Hunt's three children. According to Sportskeeda, Gracie Hunt was born on March 29, 1999, making her 24 years old. Her mom competed in beauty pageants when she was younger, and Hunt followed in her footsteps, competing in Miss Texas Teen International in 2016 and 2018. Three years later, Gracie was crowned Miss Kansas USA and was a semifinalist in the 2021 Miss USA Competition.

"They gave me grit. I'll say, once you go to an experience like Miss USA, it's so character-building, and it's so fun. I have friends that I walked away from that pageant with and I'm about to be in their wedding," Hunt told PopCulture.com in 2023. "So it was a fun experience, but it was a lot of pressure. And I think that in that situation you are either going to crumble or you're going to rise under pressure."

When she was younger, Gracie played soccer and had dreams of being a soccer star. "Soccer was my first love," she told PEOPLE in 2021. "I wanted to play in college. I won the championship when I was in high school with my high school team, and played club, as well. After suffering four concussions, that was a dream that I could no longer pursue, which is really hard when you work your entire life to be good at something," she continued. "I had to find a new dream."

Gracie attended Southern Methodist University and graduated with a bachelor's degree in sports management in broadcast journalism. She is also pursuing a sports management master's at the University of Kansas. Health and nutrition are important to Gracie as she has been living with celiac disease since childhood. It inspired her to obtain a nutrition accreditation and personal training certification.

After the Chiefs won the Super Bowl in February 2023, Gracie made the cover of Maxim magazine. "I've always admired the many strong, smart, successful women featured in Maxim," Gracie Hunt wrote in an Instagram post. "They have inspired me in the fearless pursuit of their careers & dreams which makes this cover so meaningful to me. It still feels surreal! Thank you so much [Maxim] for the opportunity and to all of the people on the incredible team behind the shoot."