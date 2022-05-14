Kansas City Chiefs Make Interesting NFL History Following 2022 Schedule Release

✖

The Kansas City Chiefs will be one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl for the 2022 season. But the road to Arizona will likely be more challenging than it has been in the previous seasons. On Thursday, the NFL released the schedule for all 32 teams, and the Chiefs' first eight games will feature teams that had a winning season in 2021. According to Elias Sports Bureau (per Pro Football Talk), it's the first time in NFL history a team will start the season with eight consecutive games against teams that have a winning record.

To start the season, the Chiefs will take on the Arizona Cardinals (11-6), Los Angeles Chargers (9-8), Indianapolis Colts (9-8), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4), Las Vegas Raiders (10-7), Buffalo Bills (11-6), San Francisco 49ers (10-7) and Tennessee Titans (12-5). Of those eight teams the Chiefs will face, only two didn't make the playoffs last year (Chargers and Colts). The first team the Chiefs will face with a losing record will be the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10.

Chiefs are the first team in NFL history to start the season with eight straight games against teams that had a winning record in the previous season, per @EliasSports. pic.twitter.com/SAtoCQMrME — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 13, 2022

The Chiefs knew their schedule was going to be tough since they won the AFC West last year. They will play all the teams for the NFC West, and their division isn't a cakewalk with the Raiders and Chargers having winning seasons last year and the Denver Broncos adding Super Bowl champion quarterback Rusell Wilson.

Last season, the Chiefs fell short of winning the Super Bowl last season after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game 27-24 after having an 11-point lead in the game. "I was hoping we could get the ball in the end zone. I probably gave him the wrong play, first of all," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after the game talking missing a touchdown before halftime, per CBS Sports. "To start with, I could have given him something better than that where the play was open in the end zone, and then we wouldn't have had to go through that. I'll take responsibility for that one."

Since quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over as the QB in 2018, the Chiefs have reached the AFC Championship game the last four years and have a 2-2 record in those games. They won a Super Bowl in 2019 but lost the big game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the following season.