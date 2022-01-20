Kansas City Chiefs Linebacker Willie Gay Arrested Days Before Playoff Game vs. Buffalo Bills

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was arrested on Wednesday night and charged with misdemeanor criminal property damage of less than $1,000, according to ESPN.com. Gay was in the detention center in Johnson County, Kansas as of Thursday morning. He is set to appear before a judge on Thursday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office in Johnson County.

TMZ Sports spoke to a rep for Gay and said that he was arrested after he broke a vacuum during an argument with the mother of his child. “Willie was at his son’s house visiting,” Maxx Lepselter told TMZ Thursday morning. “He and the mother got into an argument during which he broke her vacuum.” Lepselter said the altercation did not turn physical as “no one was touched, nothing happened beyond broken appliance. She called cops about it and they took him in on misdemeanor destruction of property of less than $1,000.”

The police report states that the total property damage is estimated at $225 for a vacuum cleaner, cellphone screen protector, humidifier and damage to the wall and frame. The Chiefs, who take on the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs this weekend, told ESPN they have been made aware of the arrest. Gay was selected by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, Gay played in 16 games with eight starts and recorded 39 tackles, one sack and three passes defended. This season, Gay played in 12 games with 11 starts and tallied 48 tackles, half a sack and two interceptions with four passes defended.

“Really all I want to do is just my job. Be able to be counted on and just do what I do to the best of my ability,” Gay said in August, per Fox 2 Now. “Whether it’s tackling, whether it’s covering guys, blitzing, just continue to improve each and every day on the details of plays and execute every little detail that I do have with my assignments and all.”

Gay is looking to help the Chiefs win their second Super Bowl in three seasons. They face the Bills on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET, and it will be a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship Game, a contest the Chiefs won 38-24.