NFL Makes Big Change to Kansas City Chiefs-Denver Broncos Week 13 Game

The NFL just made changes to a big game in Week 13. On Tuesday, the league announced it has moved to the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos to an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff time and will air on NBC for Sunday Night Football. Another week 13 game that has been flexed is the San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks game will move to 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. Additionally, the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cincinnati Bengals game will move from Fox to CBS while the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Rams game will move from CBS to Fox.

The Chiefs and Broncos are battling for the AFC West lead. Right now, the Chiefs lead the division with a 7-4 record and have turned things around after losing to the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 24. Since the loss, the Chiefs have won four straight games, including a big 19-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The defending AFC champions to are now in fourth place in the AFC and just one game behind the Titans for the conference lead.

“I’m excited because we’re still not playing our best football and we’re sitting here at 7-4,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said after the game, per the team’s official website. “Everything is right in front of us. We can be better – especially offensively – and the defense can continue to get better and better each and every week. To [think] where we started and to [see] where we’re at now while still not even playing our best football, I would take that every time.”

The Broncos are currently 5-5 and won two of their last three games. After losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10, the Broncos got some needed rest as they had a bye in Week 11. The next two games are crucial for the Broncos as they will face division-rival Los Angeles Chargers before facing the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

“This bye week is actually [at] a perfect time,” Broncos defensive end Shelby Harris said Monday, per the team’s official website. “It’s a time where we’re 5-5 right now and, yeah, go away. Stop thinking about this stuff for a little bit. Go relax, have a mental reset and come back … because this seven-game stretch [is] going to be a crucial seven-game stretch. You need to go out and relax. Clear your mind and when we come back here, we’re coming to run them off. I really think that for us this is literally the perfect bye week. Rest your bodies, rest your mind, come back and let’s do it.”