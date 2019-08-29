Seahawks Cornerback Kalan Reed Suffers Tragic Career-Ending Neck Injury

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Kalan Reed’s career in the NFL is likely over. According to reports from the NFL Network, Reed recently suffered a neck injury that put him on injured reserve. However, the severity of the injury is so bad, his career in the NFL is in jeopardy.

“Kalan Reed suffered a neck injury that not only landed him on IR but is also likely career-ending, agent Harold Lewis tells me,” NFL reporter, Ian Rapoport said on Twitter. “Injuries to the 3rd and 4th vertebrae led to numbing after his final game and put him at serious risk if he plays again. A tough reality.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Things were going well for Reed as he was a candidate to win the nickel cornerback position. He was signed to the Seahawks practice squad back in October 2018 and was then promoted to the active roster a month later. Reed joined the Seahawks after spending the last two seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He played in seven games in Nashville and recorded one tackle and one pass defended.

Reed played college football at Southern Miss. Here’s a look at what he did with the Golden Eagles via the Seahawks official site:

In four seasons at Southern Mississippi (2012-15), finished his collegiate career having played in 48 games with 39 starts. Registered 152 career tackles, eight interceptions (three returned for touchdowns), 35 passes defensed and 8.5 tackles for loss. As a senior (2015), named first-team All-Conference USA after starting all 14 games and registering 56 tackles, which was fourth-best on the team. Added a single-season school record 19 pass breakups and four interceptions, four tackles for loss for 14 yards, two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.

Reed was known as “Mr. Irrelevant” since he was the last pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. However, it looked like he was going to be a big part of the Seahawks defense before he suffered the neck injury.

“Competition is everywhere,” Reed said to the Seattle Times last week. “Just trying to get better every day out here. Just trying to make the defense better, trying to make the team better, and that’s an every-day-type deal out here.”

The Seahawks will take on the Oakland Raiders tonight in the final preseason game of the year. The team’s first regular-season game will be on Sept. 8 when they host the Cincinnati Bengals.